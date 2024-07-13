Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) General Counsel Mike Ouimette Sells 7,656 Shares

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 7,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $88,503.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 94,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,148.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Pliant Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of PLRX stock opened at $12.75 on Friday. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.29 and a 12 month high of $20.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 16.12 and a quick ratio of 16.12.
Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts predict that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Stock Report on PLRX
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pliant Therapeutics
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLRX. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,591,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,047,000 after purchasing an additional 658,516 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 50.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,377,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,522,000 after buying an additional 464,860 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 13.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,478,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,827,000 after buying an additional 412,486 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 14.9% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,097,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,149,000 after buying an additional 400,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mass General Brigham Inc bought a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,301,000. 97.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Pliant Therapeutics
Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in phase 2b trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and in phase 2a trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Pliant Therapeutics
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.