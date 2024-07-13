Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) General Counsel Mike Ouimette Sells 7,656 Shares

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 7,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $88,503.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 94,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,148.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of PLRX stock opened at $12.75 on Friday. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.29 and a 12 month high of $20.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 16.12 and a quick ratio of 16.12.

Get Pliant Therapeutics alerts:

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts predict that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PLRX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pliant Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLRX. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,591,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,047,000 after purchasing an additional 658,516 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 50.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,377,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,522,000 after buying an additional 464,860 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 13.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,478,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,827,000 after buying an additional 412,486 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 14.9% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,097,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,149,000 after buying an additional 400,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mass General Brigham Inc bought a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,301,000. 97.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pliant Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in phase 2b trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and in phase 2a trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.