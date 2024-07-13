AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 941,984 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 1,636,198 shares.The stock last traded at $43.00 and had previously closed at $41.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AZEK shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of AZEK from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on AZEK from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of AZEK in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on AZEK from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of AZEK from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

AZEK Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.51.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 14th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. AZEK had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $418.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.79 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $597,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,070,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,208,310.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $560,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,883,060.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $597,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,070,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,208,310.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,701,000. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AZEK

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AZEK by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AZEK in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AZEK by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in AZEK during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in AZEK during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

