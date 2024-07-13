Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 3,090,812 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 3,441,254 shares.The stock last traded at $103.53 and had previously closed at $97.94.

A number of analysts have commented on BIDU shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Baidu from $181.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a research report on Friday, May 17th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Baidu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Baidu currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.64.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.49.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,438,716 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $171,336,000 after buying an additional 116,047 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC grew its position in Baidu by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 1,164,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $138,706,000 after acquiring an additional 58,686 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its stake in Baidu by 6.5% during the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,022,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $107,689,000 after acquiring an additional 62,830 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,018,685 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $107,247,000 after purchasing an additional 338,110 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,017,341 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $107,107,000 after purchasing an additional 84,776 shares during the period.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

