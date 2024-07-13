NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP decreased its position in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,340 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,849 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NTCT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 977,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,456,000 after purchasing an additional 60,772 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NetScout Systems by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,006,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,701,000 after buying an additional 194,962 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in NetScout Systems by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,429,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,220,000 after buying an additional 1,869,529 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in NetScout Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,475,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 377.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 622,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,673,000 after purchasing an additional 492,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $18.79 on Friday. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $31.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.35 and a 200-day moving average of $20.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 0.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems ( NASDAQ:NTCT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). NetScout Systems had a negative net margin of 17.81% and a positive return on equity of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $203.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.94 million. Analysts forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NetScout Systems news, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,324.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

NetScout Systems Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

