Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 397,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,426 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.9% of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $79,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,516,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,062,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,478 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,016,878,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,338,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,629,757,000 after purchasing an additional 695,502 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,170,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,389,329,000 after purchasing an additional 154,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,849,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,015,530,000 after purchasing an additional 462,290 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.2 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $205.05 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $135.19 and a twelve month high of $210.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $1.98. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,708,426.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total transaction of $4,167,374.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,484 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,860.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 250,565 shares of company stock valued at $46,962,717. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.61.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

