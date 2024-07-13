Manchester Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 631.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 849 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,115,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 32,614 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $484,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHI opened at $153.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.90. The stock has a market cap of $50.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.71. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.08 and a 52 week high of $165.75.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.15 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 13.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.17%.

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at $256,642.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at $256,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total transaction of $53,890.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,799. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup downgraded D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.25.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

