Advisory Services Network LLC Has $3.44 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 82,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,613 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $45.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $45.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.01 and its 200 day moving average is $42.13.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

