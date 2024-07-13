Advisory Alpha LLC Takes Position in Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX)

Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arcellx by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,544,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,237,000 after purchasing an additional 578,831 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcellx by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,061,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,431,000 after acquiring an additional 23,262 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its holdings in Arcellx by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 335,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,603,000 after acquiring an additional 94,860 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcellx by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcellx by 200.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 214,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,910,000 after acquiring an additional 143,212 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Arcellx from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Arcellx in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Arcellx in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Arcellx in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Arcellx in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

In related news, Director Olivia C. Ware sold 9,402 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $522,281.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Arcellx news, Director Kavita Patel sold 1,500 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $84,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Olivia C. Ware sold 9,402 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $522,281.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,739 shares of company stock worth $5,819,337 over the last ninety days. 6.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ACLX opened at $62.43 on Friday. Arcellx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.88 and a twelve month high of $75.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -60.61 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.63 and its 200 day moving average is $58.55.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.37. Arcellx had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 38.39%. The company had revenue of $39.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 119.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arcellx, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

