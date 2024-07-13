Advisory Services Network LLC Has $3.53 Million Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,192 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Hershey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hershey by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $188.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.25. The company has a market capitalization of $38.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.97. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $178.82 and a 52-week high of $248.93.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.33. Hershey had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 18.13%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 54.31%.

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.93, for a total value of $274,395.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,535,723.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $859,950. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HSY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on Hershey from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Argus reduced their price objective on Hershey from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Hershey from $213.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Hershey from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.67.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

