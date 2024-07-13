Duality Advisers LP Sells 358 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Duality Advisers LP lowered its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 29,589 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter worth approximately $292,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter worth approximately $712,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter worth approximately $624,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 50.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMG shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th.

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE AMG opened at $166.89 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.22 and a 1-year high of $169.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.43 and a 200-day moving average of $157.23. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $0.16. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $499.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 21.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.22%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.