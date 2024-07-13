Duality Advisers LP Purchases Shares of 11,058 RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 11,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,839,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,527,718,000 after purchasing an additional 191,974 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RB Global by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,649,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $467,920,000 after buying an additional 2,655,388 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in shares of RB Global by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,627,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,674,000 after buying an additional 124,815 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of RB Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,970,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of RB Global by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,079,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,360,000 after buying an additional 61,980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Get RB Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RBA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of RB Global from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of RB Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of RB Global from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

Insider Transactions at RB Global

In other news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $1,056,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 28,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,132,179.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $1,056,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 28,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,132,179.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Baron Concors sold 13,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $992,911.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,299.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,867 shares of company stock valued at $3,370,272 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Stock Performance

Shares of RBA stock opened at $79.44 on Friday. RB Global, Inc. has a one year low of $55.54 and a one year high of $81.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.29.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. RB Global had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. RB Global’s payout ratio is currently 65.06%.

RB Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA).

Receive News & Ratings for RB Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RB Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.