RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:RSF)

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1398 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 25.2% annually over the last three years. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a payout ratio of 89.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.

Get RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund alerts:

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of RSF opened at $15.35 on Friday. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.81 and a 12 month high of $16.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.23 and its 200-day moving average is $15.60.

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation’s ISS Governance QualityScore as of N/A is N/A. The pillar scores are Audit: N/A; Board: N/A; Shareholder Rights: N/A; Compensation: N/A.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.