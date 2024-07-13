Duality Advisers LP Makes New $870,000 Investment in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,007 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,648,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,413,329,000 after purchasing an additional 29,182 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,942,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $317,487,000 after purchasing an additional 24,910 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 764,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,943,000 after purchasing an additional 75,200 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 705,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,299,000 after purchasing an additional 171,477 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 595,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,292,000 after purchasing an additional 19,889 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $166.28 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.57 and a 12 month high of $178.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.06 and a 200-day moving average of $167.65.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company had revenue of $538.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 42.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JKHY shares. StockNews.com cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on JKHY

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.