Duality Advisers LP Makes New $870,000 Investment in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,007 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,648,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,413,329,000 after purchasing an additional 29,182 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,942,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $317,487,000 after purchasing an additional 24,910 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 764,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,943,000 after purchasing an additional 75,200 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 705,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,299,000 after purchasing an additional 171,477 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 595,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,292,000 after purchasing an additional 19,889 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Jack Henry & Associates Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $166.28 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.57 and a 12 month high of $178.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.06 and a 200-day moving average of $167.65.
Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 42.47%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JKHY shares. StockNews.com cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.67.
Get Our Latest Research Report on JKHY
About Jack Henry & Associates
Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Jack Henry & Associates
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.