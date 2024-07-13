TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Shares Purchased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) by 32.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,740 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,924 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,051,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in TTM Technologies by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 472,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,474,000 after acquiring an additional 125,810 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TTM Technologies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 934,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,774,000 after acquiring an additional 40,111 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in TTM Technologies by 169.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 137,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 86,112 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $809,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TTM Technologies

In related news, insider Anthony Joseph Sandeen sold 23,683 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $415,162.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,821.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Anthony Joseph Sandeen sold 23,683 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $415,162.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,821.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert P. Farrell sold 5,159 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $97,969.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,972.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,721 shares of company stock worth $2,339,678 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TTMI stock opened at $20.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -1,047.48 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.14 and a 52-week high of $21.35.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $570.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.01 million. TTM Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. On average, equities analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on TTMI. Stifel Nicolaus raised TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on TTM Technologies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.83.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

