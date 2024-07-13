Duality Advisers LP Has $914,000 Stock Holdings in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Duality Advisers LP decreased its holdings in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) by 62.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,764 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Qiagen by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Qiagen by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Qiagen by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Qiagen by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Qiagen by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qiagen alerts:

Qiagen Stock Performance

Shares of QGEN opened at $42.18 on Friday. Qiagen has a one year low of $34.74 and a one year high of $47.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.97 and a 200 day moving average of $43.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Qiagen had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Qiagen’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qiagen will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QGEN. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Qiagen from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research raised Qiagen from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Qiagen from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.05.

Read Our Latest Analysis on QGEN

About Qiagen

(Free Report)

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.