Duality Advisers LP Buys 42,876 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) by 334.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,876 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEO. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in NeoGenomics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 111,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in NeoGenomics by 77.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,051,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,532,000 after purchasing an additional 460,071 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in NeoGenomics by 9.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 21,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its stake in NeoGenomics by 7.7% in the first quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 107,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 7,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in NeoGenomics by 6.6% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 15,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on NeoGenomics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on NeoGenomics from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on NeoGenomics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.78.

NeoGenomics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NEO opened at $14.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.41 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.00 and its 200-day moving average is $14.88. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $21.22.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 13.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $156.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.82 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

NeoGenomics Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

