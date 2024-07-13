3,537 Shares in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Bought by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDFC. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in WD-40 in the first quarter worth $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in WD-40 during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in WD-40 during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in WD-40 during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WD-40 during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at WD-40

In other news, CFO Sara Kathleen Hyzer bought 213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $232.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,592.79. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,053.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Steven A. Brass purchased 432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $232.22 per share, with a total value of $100,319.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,547 shares in the company, valued at $4,771,424.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sara Kathleen Hyzer purchased 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $232.83 per share, with a total value of $49,592.79. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,053.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of WD-40 from $313.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

WD-40 Stock Performance

NASDAQ WDFC opened at $239.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $194.09 and a 12-month high of $278.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.13 and a beta of -0.07.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $155.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.80 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 32.43%. WD-40’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

WD-40 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.16%.

WD-40 Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

