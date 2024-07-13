Duality Advisers LP Purchases Shares of 2,130 Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $859,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Pool by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 525,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $211,839,000 after buying an additional 45,953 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Pool by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 342,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $138,084,000 after buying an additional 23,274 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pool by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,904,000 after buying an additional 8,102 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pool by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 334,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,504,000 after buying an additional 37,348 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pool by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 332,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $132,556,000 after buying an additional 90,145 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pool Stock Performance

Shares of Pool stock opened at $328.40 on Friday. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $293.51 and a 52 week high of $422.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $342.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $372.16. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Pool Increases Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.02). Pool had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 37.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on POOL shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Pool from $370.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Pool from $360.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Pool from $380.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on Pool from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $328.00.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

