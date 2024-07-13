LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) traded up 6.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $94.80 and last traded at $94.53. 5,407 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 211,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.50.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on LGI Homes

LGI Homes Trading Up 0.9 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.01. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 12.36, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $390.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.00 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 8.37%. LGI Homes’s revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LGI Homes

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in LGI Homes by 9.9% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,460,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,929,000 after buying an additional 131,467 shares during the last quarter. Bright Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in LGI Homes in the first quarter worth approximately $12,260,000. CDAM UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 674,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,878,000 after purchasing an additional 86,265 shares during the last quarter. Ampfield Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Ampfield Management L.P. now owns 571,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,148,000 after purchasing an additional 65,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,443,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,158,000 after purchasing an additional 58,850 shares during the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LGI Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.