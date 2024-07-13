Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Shares Up 6.3%

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) shot up 6.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.19 and last traded at $5.07. 363,354 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 2,428,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HPP shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.25 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.40 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.32.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HPP

Hudson Pacific Properties Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.44.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.53). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. The company had revenue of $214.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.61 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Hudson Pacific Properties Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is -12.50%.

Insider Transactions at Hudson Pacific Properties

In related news, CEO Victor J. Coleman sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $518,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,006,996.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 13,420 shares of company stock valued at $59,912 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. 97.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.