Short Interest in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Decreases By 20.1%

Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the June 15th total of 1,640,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 473,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Westlake Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Westlake stock opened at $146.67 on Friday. Westlake has a 12-month low of $112.77 and a 12-month high of $162.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.70, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.84.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 7.69%. Westlake’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Westlake will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Westlake Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Westlake’s payout ratio is 100.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Westlake from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of Westlake in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America upgraded Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westlake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Westlake from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Westlake currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Westlake

In related news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $753,340.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,141,779.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Westlake by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Westlake during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Westlake by 66.7% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westlake Company Profile

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

