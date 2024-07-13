Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Short Interest Update

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 123,000 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the June 15th total of 154,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PINE shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $18.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Jonestrading lowered their price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpine Income Property Trust

In related news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 6,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $93,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 196,356 shares in the company, valued at $2,945,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders purchased 21,804 shares of company stock worth $326,747 in the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 312.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 38,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 73,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 23,595 shares in the last quarter. 60.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpine Income Property Trust Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE PINE opened at $15.93 on Friday. Alpine Income Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.25 and a fifty-two week high of $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.57.

Alpine Income Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,750.00%.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

