MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) Short Interest Down 20.4% in June

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the June 15th total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
MFS Government Markets Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE MGF opened at $3.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.08 and its 200 day moving average is $3.12. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $3.29.
MFS Government Markets Income Trust Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0198 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th. This is an increase from MFS Government Markets Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS Government Markets Income Trust
MFS Government Markets Income Trust Company Profile
MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.
