Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Short Interest Update

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the June 15th total of 2,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 636,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Methode Electronics in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Methode Electronics by 512.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Methode Electronics by 295.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Methode Electronics by 2,182.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,866 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the first quarter worth about $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MEI opened at $13.80 on Friday. Methode Electronics has a 1-year low of $8.54 and a 1-year high of $34.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Methode Electronics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.05%.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

