Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Short Interest Update

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the June 15th total of 2,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 636,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Methode Electronics in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Methode Electronics
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Methode Electronics
Methode Electronics Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:MEI opened at $13.80 on Friday. Methode Electronics has a 1-year low of $8.54 and a 1-year high of $34.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
Methode Electronics Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.05%.
Methode Electronics Company Profile
Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.
