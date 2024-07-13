Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) Short Interest Down 19.8% in June

Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,540,000 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the June 15th total of 8,150,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Suzano from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th.
SUZ opened at $9.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.82. Suzano has a 1-year low of $8.78 and a 1-year high of $12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.36.
Suzano (NYSE:SUZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Suzano had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Analysts expect that Suzano will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; industrialization, commercialization, and exporting of pulp and standing wood; road freight transport; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.
