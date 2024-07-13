Bitcoin Private 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $24.10 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 13th. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $910,556.88 and approximately $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00043932 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00040552 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00020123 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000304 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.

***The official Bitcoin Private ticker is “BTCP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

