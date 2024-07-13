Hemenway Trust Co LLC Purchases 2,435 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 212,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 2.9% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $33,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 297,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,685,000 after acquiring an additional 15,490 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 9,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% during the first quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $149.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.50. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $143.13 and a 1 year high of $175.97. The stock has a market cap of $360.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.52.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The firm had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $1.24 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

