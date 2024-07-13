Duality Advisers LP Makes New Investment in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GGG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Graco by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,229,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,494,846,000 after acquiring an additional 144,146 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Graco by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,118,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,579,000 after purchasing an additional 498,724 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Graco by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,802,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,353,000 after buying an additional 71,788 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Graco in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,941,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Graco by 213.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,257,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,136,000 after acquiring an additional 856,460 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GGG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Graco from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Graco in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Graco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.75.

Graco Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $81.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.82. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.78 and a twelve month high of $94.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.58.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.09). Graco had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The business had revenue of $492.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Graco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

Graco Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

