Cohen Capital Management Inc. Has $6.69 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.2% of Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 68,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,695,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 26,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Walker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 34,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $149.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $147.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.50. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $143.13 and a one year high of $175.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $360.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.52.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. The firm had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, June 17th. HSBC upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.