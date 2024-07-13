Duality Advisers LP Sells 6,710 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Duality Advisers LP cut its holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,710 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SANM. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 11,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,533 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Sanmina by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,246 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanmina Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of SANM stock opened at $70.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Sanmina Co. has a 12 month low of $43.40 and a 12 month high of $71.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 3.11%. Sanmina’s revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sanmina Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

SANM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Sanmina in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Insider Transactions at Sanmina

In related news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.43, for a total transaction of $230,837.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,463,504.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sanmina news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,528 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.43, for a total transaction of $230,837.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,463,504.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eugene A. Delaney sold 7,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total transaction of $466,118.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,548,575.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Profile

(Free Report)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Featured Articles

