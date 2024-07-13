MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Acquired by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,761.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,661.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,611.18. The firm has a market cap of $89.29 billion, a PE ratio of 78.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.60. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,126.84 and a 1-year high of $1,825.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.97 EPS. On average, analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.81 EPS for the current year.

MELI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $1,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. DZ Bank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, New Street Research cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,922.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.