Duality Advisers LP Purchases 18,604 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Duality Advisers LP grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 169.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,604 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP owned about 0.06% of ManpowerGroup worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 569,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,256,000 after purchasing an additional 12,757 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 111,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,869,000 after buying an additional 13,422 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the first quarter valued at about $1,290,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 225.7% in the fourth quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 62,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,979,000 after buying an additional 43,423 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,912,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $549,314,000 after acquiring an additional 17,691 shares during the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $69.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.03 and a 52-week high of $88.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.03.

ManpowerGroup Increases Dividend

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $1.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is an increase from ManpowerGroup’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.47. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 317.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised ManpowerGroup from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.57.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

