Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, an increase of 708.0% from the June 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Armanino Foods of Distinction Price Performance
Shares of AMNF opened at $5.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.35. The stock has a market cap of $176.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.37. Armanino Foods of Distinction has a one year low of $4.13 and a one year high of $6.30.
Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.72 million during the quarter. Armanino Foods of Distinction had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 14.56%.
About Armanino Foods of Distinction
Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc produces and markets frozen food products in the United States. The company offers gourmet beef, Italian style beef and pork, and smoked turkey meatballs; grated parmesan and 3 cheese blend cheese; and various pesto, such as basil, artichoke, cilantro, dried tomato and garlic, roasted garlic, roasted red bell pepper, and southwest chipotle.
