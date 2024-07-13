Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, an increase of 708.0% from the June 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Price Performance

Shares of AMNF opened at $5.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.35. The stock has a market cap of $176.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.37. Armanino Foods of Distinction has a one year low of $4.13 and a one year high of $6.30.

Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.72 million during the quarter. Armanino Foods of Distinction had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 14.56%.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Cuts Dividend

About Armanino Foods of Distinction

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.0363 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Armanino Foods of Distinction’s payout ratio is 53.57%.

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc produces and markets frozen food products in the United States. The company offers gourmet beef, Italian style beef and pork, and smoked turkey meatballs; grated parmesan and 3 cheese blend cheese; and various pesto, such as basil, artichoke, cilantro, dried tomato and garlic, roasted garlic, roasted red bell pepper, and southwest chipotle.

