Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Buys 417 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,194 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.09% of Qualys worth $5,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Qualys in the first quarter valued at about $469,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Qualys in the first quarter valued at about $173,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in Qualys by 96.4% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 30,656 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after acquiring an additional 15,045 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Qualys in the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Qualys in the first quarter valued at about $1,956,000. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank began coverage on Qualys in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen began coverage on Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Qualys from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.50.

Qualys Stock Performance

QLYS opened at $142.19 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.98 and a 52-week high of $206.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.80.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $145.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.67 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 28.48%. On average, research analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualys

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.78, for a total value of $957,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,601 shares in the company, valued at $25,523,284.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.78, for a total transaction of $957,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 186,601 shares in the company, valued at $25,523,284.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.96, for a total value of $661,414.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,743,967.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,165 shares of company stock worth $3,925,202 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Profile

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

