Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (KOF) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 15th

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.8325 per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.
Coca-Cola FEMSA has a payout ratio of 14.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Coca-Cola FEMSA to earn $7.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.4%.
Coca-Cola FEMSA Trading Up 3.1 %
NYSE KOF opened at $88.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 1 year low of $69.33 and a 1 year high of $104.38.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
KOF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Scotiabank raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.45.
About Coca-Cola FEMSA
Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.
