Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWTL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWTL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3594 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.
Newtek Business Services Stock Performance
NASDAQ:NEWTL opened at $25.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.98. Newtek Business Services has a 52 week low of $24.35 and a 52 week high of $25.28.
About Newtek Business Services
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Newtek Business Services
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for Newtek Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newtek Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.