Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) Short Interest Update

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 98,300 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the June 15th total of 121,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Pioneer Power Solutions from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Power Solutions
Pioneer Power Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of PPSI stock opened at $4.80 on Friday. Pioneer Power Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $8.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.66 million, a P/E ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 0.69.
Pioneer Power Solutions Company Profile
Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, design, manufacture, integrate, refurbish, distribute, sell, and service electric power systems, distributed energy resources, power generation equipment, and mobile EV charging solutions. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.
