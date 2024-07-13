EMCOR Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:EME)

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

EMCOR Group has increased its dividend by an average of 29.2% annually over the last three years. EMCOR Group has a dividend payout ratio of 5.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect EMCOR Group to earn $17.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.8%.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EMCOR Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of EME opened at $376.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $378.60 and its 200-day moving average is $319.28. EMCOR Group has a 12 month low of $186.00 and a 12 month high of $401.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $1.25. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 30.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that EMCOR Group will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EME

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total value of $465,916.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,289,683.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About EMCOR Group

(Get Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.