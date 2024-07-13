LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXHP) Announces $0.27 Monthly Dividend

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXHP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.2708 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.
LuxUrban Hotels Stock Performance
NASDAQ:LUXHP opened at $14.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.25. LuxUrban Hotels has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $25.25.
About LuxUrban Hotels
