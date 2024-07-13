Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust (BMN) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 15th

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust (NYSE:BMN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0938 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

BMN stock opened at $24.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.53. Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust has a 1 year low of $21.51 and a 1 year high of $25.05.

Get Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust alerts:

About Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust is an close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Blackrock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in n investment grade municipal securities that are rated BBB- or above by S&P and Fitch or Baa3 or above by Moody's.

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.