Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust (BMN) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 15th

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust (NYSE:BMN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0938 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.
Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust Stock Up 0.2 %
BMN stock opened at $24.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.53. Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust has a 1 year low of $21.51 and a 1 year high of $25.05.
About Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust
