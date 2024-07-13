BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.30

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.299 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

ECAT stock opened at $17.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.92. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $18.14.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

