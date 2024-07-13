BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (MVT) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 15th

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0505 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Stock Up 0.1 %
NYSE MVT opened at $11.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.75. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 1 year low of $8.96 and a 1 year high of $11.17.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock MuniVest Fund II
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.