BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (MVT) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 15th

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVTGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0505 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

NYSE MVT opened at $11.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.75. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 1 year low of $8.96 and a 1 year high of $11.17.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

