BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (MHN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on August 1st

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0435 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of MHN stock opened at $10.91 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $8.69 and a 1-year high of $10.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.58.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Company Profile
