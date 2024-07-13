Empirical Finance LLC Buys 100 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 191.9% during the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 21.4% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $294,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $10,092,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.63.

In other news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total transaction of $108,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,068.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX opened at $492.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.32. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $372.50 and a 12-month high of $583.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $500.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $522.33.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $964.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 63.66%. Equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

