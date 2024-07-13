Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Bought by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Copart by 766.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 183,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,907,000 after purchasing an additional 162,318 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its position in Copart by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 7,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,806,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Copart by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 9,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Copart by 126.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 93,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after buying an additional 52,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $55.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.97. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $42.41 and a one year high of $58.58. The company has a market cap of $53.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 1.27.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Copart had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 33.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

