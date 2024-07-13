Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 636 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Aflac by 19.0% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Aflac by 3.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 129,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,929,000 after buying an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aflac by 4.6% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Aflac by 17.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 147,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,309,000 after buying an additional 21,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Up 0.3 %

AFL stock opened at $92.68 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $69.00 and a 1-year high of $93.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.95.

Aflac Increases Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Aflac had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $50,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,342. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Aflac news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $1,957,403.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,381,329.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $50,904.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,342. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Aflac from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Aflac from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.15.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

