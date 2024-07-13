SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Shares Down 4.3%

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $80.03 and last traded at $80.15. 49,046 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 434,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.75.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SKYW shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on SkyWest from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of SkyWest from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

SkyWest Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.68.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $804.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.07 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that SkyWest, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SkyWest news, Director James L. Welch sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total value of $158,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,674,214.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Robert J. Simmons sold 8,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $666,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,024 shares in the company, valued at $9,751,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Welch sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total transaction of $158,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,674,214.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,290 shares of company stock worth $7,282,611 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKYW. CWM LLC boosted its position in SkyWest by 57.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 766 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of SkyWest by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 928 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SkyWest by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in SkyWest by 1.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 35,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in SkyWest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

