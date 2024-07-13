Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Trading Down 2.7%

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $158.07 and last traded at $158.33. 233,760 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 2,500,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $162.68.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RCL shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $154.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.38.

The stock has a market cap of $42.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $151.73 and a 200-day moving average of $136.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.44. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total transaction of $6,981,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,365,763.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total transaction of $3,015,152.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 179,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,576,853.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total transaction of $6,981,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,365,763.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 152,884 shares of company stock valued at $22,052,985. Insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Kowal Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.8% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

