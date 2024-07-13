Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Price Down 2%

Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1,103.09 and last traded at $1,104.95. Approximately 50,749 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 995,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,127.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $880.00 to $850.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Lam Research from $975.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $975.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,030.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $981.29.

Get Lam Research alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Lam Research

Lam Research Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,002.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $927.82. The stock has a market cap of $139.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Lam Research’s stock is scheduled to split on Thursday, October 3rd. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.53. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 45.96%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 29.67 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 29.42%.

Lam Research announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 21st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 9,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,070.39, for a total transaction of $10,329,263.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,639 shares in the company, valued at $90,596,739.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 4,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,055.76, for a total transaction of $4,654,845.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at $7,239,346.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 9,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,070.39, for a total transaction of $10,329,263.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,596,739.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,166 shares of company stock valued at $16,089,968 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,856,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,519,576,000 after acquiring an additional 144,914 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,973,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,329,037,000 after purchasing an additional 86,721 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,959,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,875,023,000 after buying an additional 142,903 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,414,111,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 24.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 968,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $940,592,000 after buying an additional 191,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

(Get Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.