OneSoft Solutions (CVE:OSS) Trading 11.1% Higher

OneSoft Solutions Inc. (CVE:OSS – Get Free Report) shot up 11.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.73 and last traded at C$0.70. 72,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 48,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.63.

OneSoft Solutions Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$84.39 million, a P/E ratio of -69.00 and a beta of 1.27.

Get OneSoft Solutions alerts:

OneSoft Solutions (CVE:OSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. OneSoft Solutions had a negative net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 44.33%. The company had revenue of C$2.90 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that OneSoft Solutions Inc. will post 0.0117039 earnings per share for the current year.

OneSoft Solutions Company Profile

OneSoft Solutions Inc provides software solutions to the oil and gas pipeline industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. It also offers Cognitive Integrity Management, a software-as-a-service solution for use in the business process flow of oil and gas pipeline integrity processes, including assessment planning, integrity compliance, dig management, threat monitoring, data management, and dataset analysis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OneSoft Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSoft Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.